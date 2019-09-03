Vuzix Extends Smart Glasses Leadership with its Launch of the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Safety Certified for Enterprise

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today is announcing the introduction of Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses - Safety Certified for enterprise at a price point of $999 USD. The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Safety Certified have been certified as personal protective equipment (PPE) in the United States with (ANSI Z87.1) and European Union (CE EN166/170) and are now available for purchase from the Vuzix US and EU websites. According to Gran View Research, the global safety glasses market totaled $2.3 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.0 billion USD by 2025, indicating the strong demand for eye protection devices within enterprises and industry. With the introduction of the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Safety Certified model, users can now wear eye protection and enjoy the power and convenience of smart glasses.

"The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Safety Certified provide not only the necessary protection for many industrial applications and worksites but offer an all-in-one smart wearable technology that can provide work instructions or expert remote support to enterprise workers," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "Numerous enterprise customers have requested a safety glasses version of the Blade from Vuzix to support their enterprise employees within industrial manufacturing, in the lab, out in the field or on the construction site."

Separately, the Vuzix Blade 'Dads and Grads Summer Spree' program that was announced over the summer around a series of consumer-friendly applications was a great success and has come to an end. The Vuzix Blade (non-safety certified) is now priced at $799 USD effective immediately.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Blade ANSI Z87.1 and CE EN166/170 Smart Safety Glasses, its business success, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

