Vuzix Introduces the Revolutionary M4000 Smart Glasses for Enterprise

Since the Company's collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, was announced in May 2018, the two firms have been actively engaged in the development of several Snapdragon XR1-based enterprise smart glasses. This newest product from those activities, currently referred to as the Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses, offers all the computing power and performance of the XR1-based and its enhanced AR capabilities couple with Vuzix' latest optical waveguide technologies to provide a completely non-occluded see-through heads-up display.

"We are delighted to see Vuzix introduce its second Snapdragon XR1-based smart glasses product within the past year," said Said Bakadir, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies is a strong believer in the smart glasses segment for the enterprise and we're glad to have our XR technology help drive this forward along with Vuzix' expertise as they continue to deliver innovations to their family of smart glasses products."

"The Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses were designed to be optically see-through and deliver the best-in-class in enterprise performance that our customers have grown accustomed to experiencing with our XR1-based M400," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "This is our first product incorporating our latest advanced waveguide technologies with vastly improved optical performance and efficiency, along with reduced sizing. As powerful a solution as the M400 is for a large percentage of our customer base, we do have numerous significant customers across a wide range of industry verticals that require a completely non-occluded device ("see-through") for many of their critical manufacturing and remote assistance applications. As we move further into 2020, we expect the M4000 to become a key solution within our smart glasses product family."

The Vuzix M4000 will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) taking place January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is expected to enter volume production in the second half of 2020 with a price point of $2499.

For more information on the M4000, including a video overview, please visit: www.Vuzix.com/m4000

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 147 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

