­­­­Vuzix Labs Smart Swim Receives Two CES 2020 Innovation Awards

Vuzix Labs Smart Swim takes swimming workouts to the next level in terms of interval training and technological capabilities. Smart Swim not only provides swimming workout status, including elapsed time, yardage and laps, along with a coach to swimmer connection, but it also allows the swimmer to download and preview workouts, record their workouts and even stream video from the Smart Swim video player, all while in the pool or open waters. The Smart Swim easily fits over virtually any swim goggles, so the swimmer can stay with their existing favorite pair. Smart Swim includes an Android computer, a vibrant full color display, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, head tracker, GPS, compass, internal battery, USB and much more.

"Vuzix Labs Smart Swim is the world's first full featured and most advanced smart swimming goggles to hit the consumer market," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Smart Swim is a heads-up display for swimmers that provides in-depth workout status and information in real-time, as well as the capability to stream video content during swimming workouts. It provides a new level of inspiration and entertainment for athletes during training."

The Vuzix Smart Swim Glasses will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) taking place January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is expected to commence shipment in the first quarter 2020 with a price point of $499.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 147 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

