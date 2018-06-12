Vuzix Launches the Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses Developer Center

This single gateway enables Vuzix Blade partners and customers to access a diverse set of resources for developing applications on the Blade. Some of the many resources include sample code for utilizing the various Blade Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) related to the camera, microphone, photos, sensors, gestures and many others. Developers can register today at https://www.vuzix.com/Developers and begin developing their applications for Vuzix Blade in as little as ten minutes.

Blade Developer Center and Downloads Include:

Getting to Know Vuzix Blade provides developers for Vuzix Blade with technical specs, interaction methods and UI design best practices so they familiarize themselves with the device.

provides developers for Vuzix Blade with technical specs, interaction methods and UI design best practices so they familiarize themselves with the device. Getting Started Guide provides simple instructions for developers to get started and how to create a device profile for a Vuzix Blade in Android Studio for easier UI/UX design and development.

provides simple instructions for developers to get started and how to create a device profile for a Vuzix Blade in Android Studio for easier UI/UX design and development. Sample Blade Project provides developers access to sample projects, which demonstrate how to get started and create an app with Android Studio. This area also provides developers with how to instructions; including how to clean up generated project files, app icon tinting, home screen widgets and the action menu.

provides developers access to sample projects, which demonstrate how to get started and create an app with Android Studio. This area also provides developers with how to instructions; including how to clean up generated project files, app icon tinting, home screen widgets and the action menu. Sample Code and Documentation provides sample code for developers to read from and write to an external flash storage file, camera usage with the standard Android camera, gestures and touch events, sensors, battery health as well as charging status and methods.

provides sample code for developers to read from and write to an external flash storage file, camera usage with the standard Android camera, gestures and touch events, sensors, battery health as well as charging status and methods. Heads Up Display (HUD) Action Menu API and Resources provide developers with extra functionality, improved performance and additional custom features to take full advantage of the Blade platform.

provide developers with extra functionality, improved performance and additional custom features to take full advantage of the Blade platform. Frequently Asked Questions provide a guide of frequently asked questions and answers for developers.

"Vuzix Blade is unlike any other product ever created by Vuzix in terms of form factor and interest from the developer community. We are providing our partners with a library of information that will help enable them to unbox their Blade and begin developing applications in a matter of minutes," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "The development center also allows developers to commence their development projects and experiment with or without a physical Blade unit. The Vuzix Blade Developer Center is setup to cater to developers with varying degrees of experience and provides the developer community with a comprehensive guide to develop applications specifically for Vuzix Blade and enable new customer experiences."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 65 patents and 44 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Blade and the Blade Developer Center as well as the Company's leadership in the Video Eyewear, and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

