Vuzix M-Series Smart Glasses Now Certified for Use with Microsoft Intune

Certification of leading mobile device management (MDM) solution will allow Vuzix customers to manage and secure their M400 and M4000 AR smart glasses from one central location

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its industry-leading M-series AR smart glasses have now been certified for use with Microsoft Intune, a leading cloud-based Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution.

MDM solutions enable organizations to effectively manage and secure the mobile devices their employees use. For instance, Microsoft Intune offers essential control over device settings and application access while enforcing strong security policies. It manages user access to organizational resources and simplifies app and device management across many devices. This helps protect sensitive data through features like device encryption and remote administration. Microsoft Intune also supports the management of AOSP (Android Open Source Program) devices, the go-to solution for ensuring feature-rich and secure remote collaboration between frontline workers. You can read more about Vuzix MDM services here.

"Microsoft Intune is widely used around the world, especially among large organizations, and this certification removes a key deployment barrier for many IT departments by allowing us to seamlessly integrate our M-series AR smart glasses into a platform that is already being utilized by our customers," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "This certification is a key development for Vuzix and, along with our recently announced support of Android 13, further differentiates the competitiveness and utility of our M-series smart glasses within the enterprise space."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI driven Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 400 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, the features and utility of Microsoft's Intune MDM solution, the certification's impact on the Company's customers and future business, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Android™ is a trademark of Google, LLC.

