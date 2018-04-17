Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018

Hannover Messe is the world's leading trade show for industrial technology, showing the integrated energy system of the future, industry 4.0 and Logistics 4.0. Hannover Messe together with CeMAT brings together more than 220,000 visitors, and 6.000 exhibitors from 75 countries across both events at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds.

The Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses deliver a "hands free" digital world, providing unprecedented access to information, data collection and more. Enterprises can improve existing workflows and open new opportunities to improve their industrial productivity through applications such as work instructions, warehouse picking, augmented reality, and remote service. Since the M300 is designed for Enterprise applications, it has a series of well thought out accessories enabling operations on the plant floor, a construction site or the warehouse.

The Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses will be proudly on display with numerous Vuzix Industrial Partners (VIP) and other partners including:

Amazon Web Services Hall 6, Stand D46 Bitnamic Hall 2, Stand A08 Evolaris Hall 5, Stand D18 Dosco Hall 6, stand C18 Up Skill (APX Labs) Hall 6, Stand F46/4 Ubimax Hall 7, Stand F24 Kapsch Hall 7 Stand C40 AdTance Hall 8 Stand A31 Augumenta Hall 8, Stand D13 OC Labs srl Hall 14 Stand L21 Kinemic Hall 17, Stand B68 (A74) Picavi Hall 19, Stand C84

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 65 patents and 44 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Company's business relationship and its success with Amazon, Hannover Messe, CeMAT and among other things, the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

