Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses Market Footprint Expands to 54 Countries Globally to Support Enterprise Business Continuity

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced today the expansion of our M400 Smart Glasses market availability footprint to 54 countries to support new incoming business requests for smart glasses based business continuity solutions related to COVID-19.

The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses have become a benchmark for leading-edge performance in the smart glasses industry. It is the most versatile set of smart glasses in the market today being used across almost every industry ranging from warehousing and logistics, field service, manufacturing, healthcare, inspection and real estate. This increase in demand from our customers around the globe, includes many that are relocating into Southeast Asia their manufacturing and supply chain operations to diversify and reduce their reliance on China. The pace of this move by the large multinationals is growing and of course most are now attempting to have multiple sites to mitigate trade risks, which creates even more need for tools like the M400 for multiple remote sites maintenance and coordination.

"M400 product orders and inbound sales inquiries for the Vuzix M400 continue to accelerate during the third quarter. The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has helped accelerate corporate decision making regarding the deployment of new technology such as Vuzix Smart Glasses to support business continuity especially around healthcare and remote support," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We are pleased to broaden the availability of our M400 Smart Glasses to support our resellers and end customers, when you can't send a person, you just send a pair of Vuzix Smart Glasses."

A full list of Vuzix product availability by country can be accessed here on Vuzix' website. If you need support in another country not listed please contact Vuzix at [email protected]

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

