Vuzix Partners with SightCall to Deliver a See-What-I-See Field Service Solution on Vuzix' M300XL Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SightCall, a San Francisco-based global leader in remote visual support with operations in the US, UK, France, Germany and Singapore, to deliver a see-what-I-see field service solution on Vuzix' M300XL Smart Glasses.

By leveraging their propriety global cloud communication platform, SightCall brings a robust, enterprise grade video solution to their customers. SightCall allows field forces to leverage augmented remote guidance from offsite experts. By doing this, SightCall reverses the traditional field service model where expertise was in the field, by making expertise available to the field remotely. When a tech cannot finalize a repair, by simply clicking the Video Expertise button in their FS App they will connect to a central or field expert. When a customer is having an issue, a field tech can use remote guidance to implement a quick fix or identify missing parts or complications to ensure the onsite visit will be effective. By avoiding several tens of thousands of truck rolls per month, SightCall's customers save millions and provide a better service to their customers.

"SightCall currently has over 200 enterprise customers and their field service solution is a natural fit with our M300XL Smart Glasses, so we are very excited to partner with them offer a see-what-I-see solution," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Our smart glasses ecosystem continues to expand with each passing day and we remain confident that Vuzix is increasingly well positioned to become the hardware vendor of choice among a growing number of industry players."



"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Vuzix," added Thomas Cottereau, Chief Executive Officer at SightCall. "The M300XL Smart Glasses are ready for the field services market, and we look forward to helping service organizations digitally transform their processes with augmented reality-powered visual assistance."

SightCall will be demonstrating their see-what-I-see field service solution on the Vuzix M300XL this week at Field Service USA 2019 in Palm Springs, CA, the premier event for field service professionals to learn about new innovations and solutions. More information can be found at https://fieldserviceusa.wbresearch.com/

The SightCall solution for the Vuzix M300XL Smart Glasses is commercially available now.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 153 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

About SightCall

SightCall is the world's leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers see and guide them remotely. With over 10 years of experience in remote video assistance, SightCall helps businesses transform their customer service and field service with the power of augmented reality and live video. For more information, visit www.sightcall.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationship and future opportunities with SightCall, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

