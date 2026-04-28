Vuzix Receives Customer-Funded Development Order from Leading Tier-1 Defense Supplier for Next-Generation Waveguide Display Program

Six-figure engineering effort supports a production-targeted military display system

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) ("Vuzix" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides, and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced that it has received a further six-figure, customer-funded development order from a leading tier-1 supplier of advanced aerospace and defense solutions. The program supports the design of a waveguide-based display system for military applications and is intended to lead to a production-ready solution.

The development effort includes engineering and design services for a next-generation head-mounted display system. The customer-funded program reflects continued progress toward a broader production program and highlights the growing role of Vuzix' waveguide and display technologies in advanced defense applications.

The new award further expands Vuzix' relationship with the customer, now funding two active programs with Vuzix, and reflects continued demand for the Company's waveguide and display technologies in next-generation defense systems.

"This next phase of the development program, first announced in September 2025, underscores our continued momentum with a leading aerospace and defense customer, and marks another step toward full production deployment," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix. "Customer-funded engineering efforts such as this highlight the value of our waveguide, optics, and display expertise, and reinforce our position within next-generation military display systems."

Vuzix continues to pursue opportunities in defense and other high-performance OEM markets where optical performance, compact system design, manufacturability, and application-specific engineering are critical.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix' business growth with this defense customer, future development work orders, including potential volume production and the ultimate success of their respective programs and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation