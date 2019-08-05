­Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Date: Friday, August 9, 2019

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-709-8150

Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-689-8354

Participating on the call will be Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers and Chief Financial Officer Grant Russell, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

To join the live conference call, please dial the above referenced telephone numbers 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Investors who would like to submit questions to management for response during the call's Q&A session, time permitting, can do so by emailing Ed McGregor at ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com prior to the start of the call.

A replay will be available for 30 days starting on August 9, 2019, at approximately 10:30 AM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13693456.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

