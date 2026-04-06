Vuzix Ships Follow-On Production Order from Major Defense Customer for Waveguide-Based AR Display Systems

Order supports broadening initial production rollout of next-generation head-mounted display program

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides, and augmented reality technologies, today announced that it has received and shipped against a new six-figure follow-on production order for waveguide-based AR display systems from a U.S.-based company that is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry.

The display component systems being delivered under this order support the customer's initial production rollout of a next-generation head-mounted display (HMD) program. This further follow-on order reflects continued customer progress toward broader deployment and further validates the role of Vuzix waveguide and display technologies in advanced defense-oriented wearable display solutions.

"We believe this order reflects the value of our waveguide-based display technologies in demanding defense applications and reinforces Vuzix' position as a trusted supplier of advanced optical systems. Vuzix continues to expand its presence in defense and other high-performance OEM markets where advanced optics, display performance, ruggedization, and domestic manufacturing are critical to customer success," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix' business growth with this defense customer, future orders, including potential volume production and the ultimate success of their respective programs and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation