Vuzix Smart Glasses Have Provided Remote Assistance Service for Over 40,000 Operating Room Virtual Sessions with Rods&Cones

- New remote assistance platform now available at more than 1400 medical centers internationally

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a significant milestone for both the Company and the healthcare industry. More than 40,000 virtual sessions have now been conducted using Rods&Cones' remote assistance service specifically designed for the operating theatre. The global expansion of this platform continues apace and is now being used in more than 1400 hospitals and medical centers across more than 85 countries. Most recently, the platform is seeing expanded use in the United States and Far East.

The Rods&Cones platform uses Vuzix M400 smart glasses

The Rods&Cones® platform, which runs on Vuzix M400™ smart glasses and makes active use of their 13 MP phase-detect auto focus camera, lets frontline workers in the operating room, ICU or other medical facility, including surgeons, instrumentalist nurses and other healthcare professionals, provide 4K broadcast quality imagery to others while interacting with patients and staff from a safe distance. This combined solution also allows remote platform users to attend significantly more supported surgeries in a single day.

"As we continue to expand our global presence, consolidating Rods&Cones as leading supplier of remote assistance services in the operating room, having the best-in-class tech suppliers as our partners is not only a need, but also a must to ensure an impeccable service to our customers and ultimately the patients. We are excited to continue to collaborate with Vuzix and their powerful smart glasses as they combine cutting-edge technology with a great business partnership. We look forward for Vuzix to continue to support our growing needs as a surgical and healthcare service provider across Europe, the United States and the rest of the world," said Bruno Dheedene, CEO and co-founder of Rods&Cones.

"An IEC 60601 certified medical device operable with voice commands and built feather light for prolonged wear, Vuzix M400 smart glasses are ideally suited for use in operating rooms. This milestone represents, by far, the broadest use of augmented reality wearables in the healthcare industry to date," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We look forward to remaining an integral component of the Rods&Cones surgical-collaboration platform and to supporting their current, as well as future deployments across their network of healthcare professionals to deliver surgical and medical services."

About Rods&Cones

Rods&Cones is an international group of medical device experts who are committed to solving the biggest problems facing surgeons in the operating room. The company offers an end-to-end service including a revolutionary new technology that allows surgeons, medical device specialists, and other experts to work together remotely – before, during, and after surgical procedures. Its fully virtual surgical-collaboration service expands surgical knowledge in real-time, decreases risk, and even lowers consulting costs. For more information visit the Rods&Cones website and linkedin pages,

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 274 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Rods&Cones and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

