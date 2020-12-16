Vuzix Smart Glasses Provide Major Productivity Boost to Construction Sites Across Europe

The European construction industry was expanding at a rapid rate prior to COVID-19 with industry projects estimated to have totaled approximately $2.8 trillion by 2023, according to research firm ResearchAndMarkets. The industry is continuing to grow however, especially in light of recent data which predicts a global population of 11.1 billion by 2050. While contractors may have been reluctant to advance from traditional and linear methodologies in the past, the industry is now rapidly adopting technology to successfully manage projects while complying with new COVID-19 requirements.

Given the pace of development within the wearable AR environment, the new compatibility with Topcon's software provides digital engineers, surveyors, contractors, layout personnel and on-site Building Information Modeling (BIM) technicians with a new, enhanced processing opportunity that also offers a distinct cost savings. Providing visual aids on smart glasses lenses and enabling the control of instruments via voice-commands, this new combination of technology allows the user to precisely lay out and measure points on a job site, increasing accuracy and productivity.

Onsite surveyors and engineers can benefit from smart glasses giving them hands-free access to positioning data for setting out markers and quality assurance. With safety a key priority on construction sites, the Vuzix safety-rated smart glasses also help users to work safely and increase situational awareness by reducing the need to look down at a tablet, allowing the user to use voice commands to capture and mark points. More on this solution can be found here.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses are being used worldwide in a variety of industries and use cases. Topcon's recognition that our Smart Glasses can provide measurable benefits to the construction and surveying markets is great. We're delighted that the Vuzix Smart Glasses combined with Topcon's MAGNET software are aiding onsite productivity and keeping projects on schedule and within budget. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership," stated Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

Adam Box, Business Development Manager Vertical Construction at Topcon Positioning Group, said: "This new compatibility with Vuzix Smart Glasses represents the next generation of surveying equipment in the European market. Coupling this advanced technology with our already popular MAGNET software suitemeans that enhanced productivity, efficiency, and reduced costs can become a reality on many projects across the region. This is key at this point in time when much of the industry is looking to accelerate economic recovery following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

