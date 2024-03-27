Vuzix to Delay Filing of Its 10-K Annual Report and Postpone Related Investor Conference Call

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that due to the expanded nature of the audit for 2023 regarding certain transactions and time required to complete it, the Company plans to file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that allows for a 15-day grace period for the filing of its Form 10-K. The Company believes that all required audit procedures will be completed in time so that it may file its Form 10-K within the 15-day grace period.

In light of the ongoing audit procedures and the filing status of the 10-K, the Company will not host an earnings call in connection with these results, and the event previously scheduled for March 28, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET has been cancelled. Management will continue to make timely disclosures of any material information regarding the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K and will announce a new earnings call date and time within the 15 day grace period.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 350 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation