­­­­Vuzix To Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences to be held in New York City later this month.

On September 16 and 17, Vuzix will be participating in the Microcap Investor Summit to be held at the Essex House, located at 160 Central Park South. On September 25, Vuzix will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference to be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, located at 109 East 42nd Street. At each event, the Company will be making a group presentation and conducting 1-on-1 meetings.

Institutional investors attending these events are invited to attend a group presentation, as well as sign up for a 1-on-1 meeting with the Company.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

