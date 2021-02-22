Vuzix to Participate in Verizon's Upcoming 5G Presentation to the U.S. Department of Defense

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company will be participating as a speaker in Verizon's upcoming "5G Innovation Sessions; Advancing the Mission of the DOD" event taking place Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 2 PM EST. In this hour-long session, Verizon will explain why 5G matters to the U.S. Department of Defense, how it can help securely shape missions and discuss defense-focused use cases.

During the session, Vuzix will provide an overview of its current products, benefits and use cases, as well as share its thoughts related to how 5G and mobile edge computing can deliver new tools and real-time capabilities by processing on the edge and rendering them to the heads-up display of smart glasses. At the end of the session, attendees are welcome to self-explore various defense use cases made possible with 5G technology including augmented reality workforce solutions from Vuzix.

The event is open to the public and individuals interested in attending can learn more about the event and register to attend by visiting Verizon's website: https://enterprise.verizon.com/resources/events/public-sector-5g-innovation-session/.

"We're excited about this opportunity to collaborate with Verizon and support the Department of Defense with innovative Vuzix Smart Glasses-based AR workforce solutions that will help solve real operational challenges," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

