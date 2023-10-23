Vuzix to Showcase 5G AR Solutions for Connected Workers on Verizon's 5G Network at AES 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will showcase solutions for connected workers using Vuzix AR smart glasses on the Verizon 5G Network at Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES) during Oct 24-26 in Houston, TX.

Enterprise customers are quickly realizing the advantages of empowering the next generation of workers with AR smart glasses. These advantages include accelerating onboarding, increasing productivity, streamlining collaboration, and improving safety. Until now, one major challenge to the adoption of this technology has been the limited or lack of Wi-Fi access available to the majority of remote frontline workers. This includes field service engineers and maintenance technicians, first responders, logistics and warehouse workers.

The showcase at AES 2023 will offer attendees the chance to preview an experimental neckband form factor. Designed for optimal connectivity in the field, this form factor demonstrates how Vuzix AR smart glasses and Verizon 5G are enabling powerful new capabilities to support the use cases that frontline workers depend upon, including remote expert video calls, digital workflows, and access to technical documentation.

"Vuzix and Verizon's long standing research collaboration has focused on helping connected workers in remote locations take full advantage of the benefits offered by smart glasses – like hands-free, heads-up access to just-in-time support or information they need – using the Verizon 5G network," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We believe the combination of AR smart glasses and Verizon 5G is a game changer for companies in a lot of industries and will lead to wide-scale disruption of legacy business models that rely on frontline workers."

Attendees of AES can see demos of these solutions and meet with Vuzix and Verizon in booth #20 at the Westin Galleria in Houston, TX on Oct 24-26, 2023.

