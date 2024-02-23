Vuzix To Showcase Cutting-Edge AR Smart Glasses Technology at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024

- Nulitics and Wideum will join Vuzix at MWC24 to demonstrate object recognition and AI-enabled software solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company will be showcasing its recently announced Vuzix Z100™ smart glasses at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 (MWC24) taking place February 26-29 in Barcelona, Spain. Vuzix will be joined at stand CS98 in Congress Square Hall at this event by Nulitics, an independent software vendor (ISV), and Wideum, a remote service technology company, who will be demonstrating solutions running on Vuzix Shield™ smart glasses.

Vuzix Z100 Smart Glasses and Incognito technology will be demoed at MWC24

MWC Barcelona is one of the world's most influential exhibitions for the connectivity industry. MWC24 will offer European customers and prospective customers the opportunity to view and wear a sampling of Vuzix' current family of smart glasses, which represent some of the most powerful, lightweight and competitive smart glasses to date.

Capturing positive media attention and accolades at CES 2024, Vuzix Z100 smart glasses showcase several key capabilities available through the Vuzix Ultralite OEM platform. Designed to look and feel like a standard pair of eyeglass frames, the Vuzix Z100 weighs in at 38 grams and doubles as an all-day wearable smart assistant and notifications center, all hands-free. Vuzix will be demoing several consumer experiences on the Z100, including social media, fitness, directions, productivity, AI and communications assist.

A Vuzix sports & fitness form factor model will also be on display at MWC. This OEM configuration boasts the industry's only content privacy guard, Vuzix Incognito, which inhibits forward light leakage common among other waveguides in the industry, thus preventing content being viewed on the glasses from being visible to others. All Vuzix smart glasses can also be designed with vision-correction technology built into the waveguide lens, driving lightness and optical efficiency for the wearer.

In addition, Nulitics, with a focus on IoT 3D digital twins visualization and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) based machine learning, will be demonstrating its object recognition and asset tagging software solution running on the Vuzix Shield. The object recognition models are local to the device and the solution integrates with remote assist/workflow platforms, identifying parts of a machine and providing guided workflows or visualizing real-time IoT and sensor data. More information about Nulitics can be found at https://nulitics.com/. Wideum will be demonstrating its software solution running on the Vuzix Shield that recognizes faces and applies blurring to protect identities in compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy regulation. More information about Wideum can be found at https://wideum.com/.

"Vuzix Z100 is just one configuration out of many in our array of OEM options. It's light, fashionable and made to assist people who want to be hands-free and stay constantly connected both in the workplace and beyond. On the other hand, our sports form factor features a more fitness-oriented look, and Incognito lenses among other differences," says Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Both glasses put all the information you need to know right in your eye without losing the flow of what you're doing."

Join Vuzix at Hall Congress Square Stand CS98 at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 (MWC24) from February 26-29.

