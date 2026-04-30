AcuraFlow Expands Deployment of Vuzix Smart Glasses Across North America with Follow-On Order

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced that it has received and fulfilled a six-figure follow-on order for its M400 smart glasses from AcuraFlow, a developer and deployer of industrial AI and automation solutions. The order supports continued expansion of Vuzix smart glasses deployments across AcuraFlow's North American customer base.

AcuraFlow has placed another follow-on order for Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses

With this latest order, AcuraFlow has now deployed more than 900 Vuzix smart glasses across its customer network. The continued follow-on activity reflects growing adoption of hands-free, AI-enabled workflows among industrial customers seeking to improve operational efficiency, workforce productivity, and real-time decision-making.

AcuraFlow is an industrial AI and automation firm that helps manufacturers and energy companies modernize operations using Industry 4.0 technologies like IoT, data analytics, and computer vision. Its platform connects equipment and workers to identify issues, improve efficiency, and enable predictive maintenance. The company supplies Vuzix smart glasses to its customers to support their frontline workers with hands-free instructions, remote assistance, and real-time data access.

"Vuzix smart glasses are well-suited to delivering the productivity improvements our customers need to remain competitive," said Lucas Reed, Innovation Manager at AcuraFlow. "When combined with software platforms such as TeamViewer Frontline and similar tools, they have become a proven option for organizations aiming to optimize warehouse operations. We are excited to continue expanding these use cases across our customer base."

"AcuraFlow has been a strong partner for Vuzix for several years," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Follow-on orders like this, combined with an installed base of over 900 units, demonstrate continued expansion of enterprise smart glasses deployments across multiple industries and use cases."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, TeamViewer and AcuraFlow and their customers, future business opportunities, productivity improvement rates, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation