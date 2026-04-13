Vuzix to Showcase Its New Pick & Pack Validation Program at MODEX 2026 to Accelerate Warehouse Deployment

Building on recent enterprise deployments, Vuzix' new solution kit enables rapid validation and scalable rollout of smart glasses workflows

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality (AR) technologies, today announced the launch of its Pick & Pack Validation Program, a kit-based hardware and software solution designed to accelerate deployment of smart glasses in warehouse and distribution environments. Building on recent successful enterprise deployments and expanding customer adoption, the program provides a streamlined path for organizations to validate and scale hands-free workflows using smart glasses, without complex integration or extended pilot cycles. Vuzix will showcase the Pick & Pack Validation Program at MODEX 2026, taking place April 13–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Available for Vuzix LX1 and M400 smart glasses, this kit-based program provides an accelerated, hands-on path to warehouse deployment.

Program participants receive a pre-configured starter kit that includes either the Vuzix M400 or LX1 smart glasses, preloaded with Mobilium, Vuzix' software platform compatible with SAP and other warehouse and enterprise systems. The kit includes five ready-to-run common warehouse workflows: pick assist, goods receipt, pack assist, pallet build, and bin audit. These workflows closely mirror real-world operations and allow customers to assess performance improvements within their own environments.

Designed to move customers from evaluation to operational use within days, the program provides a hands-on proof point demonstrating how smart glasses can improve picking accuracy, packing speed, receiving efficiency, and inventory control within an organization. By combining smart glasses hardware, software, and workflows into one package, the program accelerates time-to-value and provides a clear, low-risk path from evaluation to full deployment.

"Following recent successful enterprise deployments, we're seeing increasing demand for solutions that can move quickly from evaluation to scaled use," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Our Pick & Pack Validation Program is designed to reduce friction and help more customers accelerate deployment of smart glasses within their operations."

MODEX 2026 participants wanting to explore the Pick & Pack Validation Program can connect with Robby Moss, [email protected], to set up an appointment during the show.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses and Pick & Pack Validation Program, their features, capabilities and future sales potential, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation