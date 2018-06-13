Vuzix to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 13

Vuzix, CEO and President Paul Travers after the formal portion of the meeting will provide a corporate update that can be accessed and viewed live through the link below:

Event: 2018 Vuzix Annual Shareholder Meeting

Location: Vuzix Headquarters - 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta NY 14586

Date: June 13, 2018

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Webcast: https://vuzix.zoom.us/meeting/register/6da0a6bdba790c2bdc2040ba88984b7b

Conference ID: 907-630-560

Audio Only:

US only listeners : 408-638-0986

: 408-638-0986 International : Listeners in other countries can find their dial-in access numbers by following this link: https://zoom.us/zoomconference

: Listeners in other countries can find their dial-in access numbers by following this link: https://zoom.us/zoomconference Please enter the above conference ID after dialing in.

The formal meeting and presentation will be webcasted during event and as a courtesy to shareholders that are unable to attend the event or view the live webcast we will provide a link to the recording of the event for approximately 30 days on our website. Please check back to our website for webcast details and links at http://ir.vuzix.com/presentations.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 65 patents and 44 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Margolis, Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation matt_margolis@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5952

Ed McGregor, Director of Institutional Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcngregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-to-webcast-annual-shareholder-meeting-on-june-13-300665674.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

