Vuzix Unveils Sports & Fitness Configuration of Ultralite Smart Glasses Platform with New Award Winning Ultralite S

- Vuzix Ultralite S smart glasses win two CES 2024 Innovation Awards

- Sleek design represents an ideal form factor for the sports and fitness AR smart glasses markets

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the expansion of its Vuzix Ultralite OEM PlatformSM with its new, award winning Ultralite S AR smart glasses aimed in part at sports and fitness users.

Vuzix Ultralite OEM Platform

The Vuzix Ultralite S, a design based on the Vuzix Ultralite OEM Platform, has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards winner in the Wearable Technologies and Sports & Fitness categories. This represents the Company's twentieth consecutive year taking an award at CES, a significant milestone which speaks to Vuzix' track record of innovation and longevity in the AR industry. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2024, the world's most influential technology event, happening January 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.

Vuzix' Ultralite S AR smart glasses deliver the most fashionable and lightweight pair of AR smart glasses ever assembled. Aimed in part at sports and fitness users, but boasting a sleek design that will appeal to a broad range of customers, Vuzix Ultralite S delivers hands-free, wireless connectivity to the information from the wearer's smartphone or smartwatch, in their wearer's line of sight when requested. Advanced waveguide optics and micro-LED displays create a crisp, see-through image of directions, messaging, health and fitness information, and even workplace data. Vuzix Ultralite S also employs Vuzix Incognito technology, virtually eliminating the eyeglow or forward light found with other waveguide-based solutions. Users will stay hands-free and connected to the information needed while on the go, see visual responses from their AI bot inquiries, but still remain aware of their surroundings thanks to the heads-up display. The Vuzix Ultralite OEM Platform can be customized for different styles, colors, and technology configurations to give consumers the look and feel for their individual lifestyles.

"The Ultralite S is but one example of the attractive and functional configurations possible with our Ultralite OEM Platform," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "We will continue to expand the design and performance of smart glasses products based on this platform as we continue to work with potential end customers on a white label basis."

Learn more about Vuzix Ultralite™ OEM solutions and contact our OEM team. To experience use case based demos of our products, visit us at Booth #16991 this January at CES.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2024 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2024.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2024, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2024 updates, including health protocols and registration.

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 325 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

