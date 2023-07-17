V&V Supremo® Announces the Exciting Launch of New Chorizo 2.0

The New Chorizo 2.0, available in pork and beef proteins, in both Original (picante) and Mild versions, is the result of a meticulous crafting process. Free of MSG, fillers, gluten, artificial flavors, and colors, Chorizo 2.0 is designed to deliver an enhanced experience.

"We've honed the fat content, color, and salt levels for more consistency. It features a more vibrant color that's ideal for adding traditional color to egg dishes, and a more rounded flavor with a perfect balance of lean, whole-muscle meat and warm spices like clove and allspice," explains Gilberto Villaseñor II, the company's Chief Visionary Officer.

He adds, "Our Chorizo 2.0 boasts a brighter flavor profile, thanks to slightly increased acidity, and an overall more 'upfront' spice and heat that readily imparts flavor to menu items. In the past, the clove was sometimes perceived as too dominant, but now, we have a more well-rounded experience with adjustments in spice and herb proportions."

The Chorizo 2.0 not only embodies the company's dedication to quality and flavor, but also aims to bring joy to homes nationwide and ignite culinary creativity in every kitchen. Its versatility shines through, serving as a perfect complement to both traditional Mexican dishes and creative culinary ventures. Be it classics like chorizo with eggs, beans, and potatoes, or standard recipes like pizzas, meatloaf, and pasta sauces, this chorizo provides an explosion of authentic Mexican flavor.

V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc. plans to support New Chorizo 2.0 with communication on supermarket shelves. It will also support the rollout of this new product through additional communication channels, such as radio and social media advertising.

About V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo and maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr., and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations

[email protected]

312.224.2820

SOURCE V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.

