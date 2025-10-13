V&V Supremo® Foods Celebrates over 60 Years of Family-Owned Heritage, Community, and Culture in Chicago

Pilsen Community Street Naming Ribbon Cutting and Mural Unveiling Honors Company Legacy

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo® Foods , a family-owned Chicago food company, celebrated 60 years of culinary excellence, community support, and cultural contributions with a Street Naming Ribbon Cutting and Mural Unveiling Event at its Pilsen headquarters on Friday, October 10. The event brought together local leaders, community influencers, and company leadership to honor V&V Supremo®'s legacy and continued investment in the city.

Muralist Everett Reynolds; Delilah Martinez, founder of The Mural Movement; Pilsen community leader Theresa Fraga; Philip Villaseñor, V&V Supremo® Chief Integrator; company co-founder Francisca Villaseñor; Gilberto Villaseñor II, V&V Supremo® Chief Visionary Officer; Beatriz Ponce de Leon, Deputy Mayor of Immigrant Rights; and Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez join together for the V&V Supremo Honorary Street ribbon-cutting ceremony in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, celebrating community & heritage. A crowd gathers in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood to witness the V&V Supremo® Honorary Street unveiling, celebrating the company’s deep community roots and cultural legacy. V&V Supremo® unveils vibrant new mural on the exterior of its headquarters in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, celebrating the company’s cultural roots and longstanding commitment to community, art, and heritage.

Founded in 1964 by two immigrant brothers-in-law, V&V Supremo® Foods, the award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo, and the maker of Chihuahua® Brand quesadilla cheese, remains proudly family-owned and headquartered in Chicago. Over the past six decades, the company has become a cornerstone of Chicago's culinary landscape, producing authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo while supporting local communities through jobs, education, and cultural initiatives.

"This event is a celebration of over 60 years of sharing our food and creating great memories for families and our community," said Gilberto Villaseñor, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo® Foods. "We are proud to give back to the Pilsen community and to honor the people, culture, and traditions that have made our company what it is today."

The ceremony was emceed by Univision's Vicky Aguilar, and featured remarks from Beatriz Ponce de Leon, Deputy Mayor of Immigrant Rights, Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez, Pilsen community leader Theresa Fraga, and V&V Supremo® Foods' principals Gilberto and Phillip Villaseñor, followed by a scholarship presentation to Benito Juarez High School. The celebration also included the unveiling of a vibrant mural by artist Everett Reynolds and mural founder Delilah Martinez, as well as the official street naming ribbon-cutting.

V&V Supremo® products are available at major retailers across the country and through Instacart. Recipes and celebration ideas can be found at vvsupremo.com .

About V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo, and the maker of Chihuahua® Brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives and brothers-in-law Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

