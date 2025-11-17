V&V SUPREMO FOODS ANNOUNCES DAN O'LEARY AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo, proudly announces the appointment of Dan O'Leary as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 17, 2025.

O'Leary brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across general management, operations, and brand marketing, with a proven record of driving profitable growth, building dynamic teams, and leading business transformation across global corporations and family-owned enterprises.

Pictured left to right: V&V Supremo Chief Visionary Officer, Gilberto Villaseñor, V&V Supremo Chief Executive Officer, Dan O'Leary, and V&V Supremo® Chief Integrator, Philip Villaseñor V&V Supremo Foods produces a wide range of high-quality, authentic Mexican products, including its award-winning Chihuahua® Brand cheese, signature chorizo, and traditional cremas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the V&V Supremo family," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer. "His deep expertise in brand building, operations, and innovation will help guide our next phase of growth while staying true to the values that have defined V&V Supremo for over 60 years: quality, authenticity, and community."

Before joining V&V Supremo, O'Leary held leadership roles at Kraft Foods, Mizkan America, and Tyson Foods. Most recently, O'Leary served as Chief Growth Officer at Hostess Brands, where he led the company's growth strategy, innovation, and brand development efforts. Upon its acquisition by the J.M. Smucker, O'Leary led the integration of Hostess into Smucker.

"I'm honored to join V&V Supremo, a company with such a rich heritage and strong commitment to excellence," said Dan O'Leary. "I look forward to building on this legacy and continuing to share the brand's authentic flavors with more families and communities across the country."

O'Leary earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Unaka Corporation, a family-owned enterprise, and Nourishing Hope, a nonprofit focused on food security. He resides in Chicago with his husband, Michael, their two young daughters, and their family dog.

About V&V Supremo® Foods

Founded in 1964, V&V Supremo® Foods is proudly family-owned and driven by tradition. From its award-winning Chihuahua® Brand cheese to its signature chorizo and cremas, the company has become a beloved leader in authentic Mexican foods. The fastest growing sectors in the restaurant and cheese categories. Headquartered in Chicago, V&V Supremo® Foods continues to expand its reach while staying true to its heritage: helping craft meals that "create great memories through great food."

