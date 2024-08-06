V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Mexican Cheeses Take Top Honors at Illinois State Fair Dairy Products Competition

V&V Supremo's complete list of blue ribbon-winning products for 2024 includes:

Queso Blanco – Perfect Score – Selected for Governor's Sale of Champions

Chihuahua ® Brand Cheese – Browntown, WI Plant – Perfect Score

Brand Cheese – Browntown, WI Plant – Perfect Score Chihuahua ® Brand Cheese – Arena, WI Plant

– Plant Chihuahua ® Brand Cheese with Jalapeño Peppers

Brand Cheese with Jalapeño Peppers Crema Supremo ® Mexican Style Sour Cream

Mexican Style Sour Cream Queso Fresco

Oaxaca

"We had another great year at the Illinois State Fair Dairy Products Contest and are thrilled that all our entries received top honors," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. "These awards are a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of our team, who work tirelessly to produce the highest quality dairy products for our customers."

The Illinois State Fair Dairy Products competition is a celebrated event that has been running for over a century, showcasing the finest dairy products and the skills of their producers. With hundreds of vendors participating each year, winning a blue ribbon at this competition is regarded as a significant achievement in the industry.

For more information about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. and its award-winning products, please visit www.vvsupremo.com.

About V&V Supremo Foods®, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo, and the maker of Chihuahua® Brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

To learn more about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. visit www.vvsupremo.com

V&V Supremo® Foods on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Vvsupremo

V&V Supremo® Foods on Instagram and TikTok: @Vvsupremo

V&V Supremo® Foods on YouTube: www.youtube.com/vvsupremo

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations

[email protected]

312.224.2820

SOURCE V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.