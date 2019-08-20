VvAA Groep B.V to transform service experience and performance with Vonage's NewVoiceMedia solution

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that VvAA Groep B.V has selected its NewVoiceMedia (NVM) contact center solution to boost its members' customer experience.

VvAA Groep B.V is a member organization and a leading insurance provider for healthcare professionals and institutions in the Netherlands. The group's main objective was to provide a state-of-the-art experience for its members and customers, while strengthening its performance, operational efficiencies and team productivity. Following a market evaluation, the company implemented Vonage's contact center solution for its Salesforce integration and rich functionality.

Freek Roelofs, member of the Executive Board at VvAA Groep B.V, comments, "We wanted to raise the bar on the experience for our members and customers with the introduction of Vonage's contact center solution integrated with Salesforce. Implementing the new contact center technology across our business will enable our advisors to improve the quality of each call they have, and also boost our service in terms of our processes. This is an investment in our relationship with our members and customers and we look forward to making this transformation."

VvAA Groep's advisors will now benefit from immediate access to a customer's entire history of interactions, and inbound calls can be dynamically managed and routed, ensuring callers are connected to the most appropriate agent – improving handling time and customer satisfaction. The routing capabilities of Vonage's solution can also help optimize performance by identifying callers who have previously received a quote and routing them directly to the account team or assigning them higher priority in the queue.

All advisors can log into the same system wherever they are, as all they need is a phone and internet connection, meaning they can work from multiple locations. The platform offers a real-time window into the entire contact center operation, so agents can be easily managed, and call recordings together with customizable reports allow the company to understand where improvement opportunities exist.

Paul Turner, VP Benelux and Nordics at Vonage, adds, "We are pleased to have been chosen as an important partner of VvAA Groep B.V and look forward to seeing the company transform its member and customer experience, together with its business efficiencies. Salesforce integration is central to Vonage's contact center solution, enabling businesses like VvAA Groep to create customer experiences that help them serve better and sell more. Our solution integrates effectively, for better access to rich customer data, from which agents can make personal connections through every channel."

For more information about Vonage's NewVoiceMedia solution, visit www.newvoicemedia.com .

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively using intelligent interactions across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage's NewVoiceMedia solution provides contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more. Built from a true cloud environment, the award-winning solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data.

Vonage is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Vonage can be found on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube . Vonage's NewVoiceMedia can be found on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

(vg-a)

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

http://www.vonage.com

