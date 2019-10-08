VVS 2019 Faith, Family, and Freedom Gala Will Honor Pastor Andrew Brunson

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council will present Pastor Andrew Brunson with the Cost of Discipleship Award during the Faith, Family, and Freedom Gala at the 14th annual Values Voters Summit. The gala will take place on the one-year anniversary of Pastor Brunson's release from wrongful detainment in Turkey, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

For nearly two years, Pastor Brunson was imprisoned and confined to house arrest in Turkey over false charges. In his new book, God's Hostage, Brunson tells the "incredible true story of his imprisonment, his brokenness, and his eventual freedom." Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who was recently elected as chairman of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, escorted Pastor Brunson home from Turkey.

Other confirmed speakers at the Values Voters Summit include Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), USAID Administrator Mark Green, Eric Metaxas, Dr. Bill Bennett, Dana Loesch, James O'Keefe, Todd Starnes, Allie Stuckey, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Oliver North, Dr. Dennis Prager, Brigitte Gabriel, and abortion survivor Melissa Ohden.

The 14th annual Values Voters Summit will be held from October 11-13 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. FRC Action's Values Voters Summit is sponsored by American Family Association, American Values, Judicial Crisis Network, and Family Research Council, and co-sponsored by Columbia International University, Truth & Liberty Coalition, and Timothy Plan with The Daily Signal as Media Sponsor and Bott Radio Network as Radio Row Sponsor. Samaritan's Purse is participating as a Faith in Action Partner.

More information about the conference schedule is available here.

To attend, media personnel must obtain press credentials. To request press credentials for the event, email media@frc.org.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

