VW ID. Buzz is 2025 Green Van of the Year. Fiat 500e, Ford Maverick Earn Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen's ID. Buzz has been named Green Car Journal's 2025 Green Van of the Year™, a fitting capstone to this highly-anticipated electric model's years long journey to U.S. showrooms. Additional winners in the latest round of the magazine's prestigious 2025 Green Car Awards include the Fiat 500e, which takes 2025 Urban Green Car of the Year™, and the Ford Maverick that's distinguished as the 2025 Commercial Green Truck of the Year™.

"Volkswagen's ID. Buzz, a battery electric homage to the storied VW Microbus of an earlier era, is a worthy winner of the 2025 Green Van of the Year award," said Ron Cogan, Editor and Publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Equally exciting award winners in their segments are Ford's Maverick compact pickup and Fiat's electric 500e, a back-to-back winner of the magazine's Urban Green Car of the Year™ award."

The iconic VW ID. Buzz electric van is powered by single or dual motors with 282-330 horsepower, seats up to seven, and features a driving range up to 234 miles. Finalists included the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Kia Carnival, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter EV, and Toyota Sienna.

Fiat's 500e is unique among its peers as the ultimate right-sized electric city car that's Italian-chic, nimble, fun, and highly maneuverable in urban environs and elsewhere due to its modest footprint. Finalists included the Hyundai Kona, MINI Countryman SE ALL4, and Nissan Kicks.

The Ford Maverick compact pickup makes for a compelling work truck with its hybrid efficiency, reasonable price of entry, and welcome truck functionality. Finalists included the Bollinger B4, Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Isuzu NRR EV.

Green Car Journal previously announced these 2025 Green Car Awards winners:

Toyota Camry – 2025 Green Car of the Year

Volvo EX90 – 2025 Luxury Green Car of the Year

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 2025 Family Green Car of the Year

Chevrolet Equinox EV – 2025 Green SUV of the Year

Chevrolet BrightDrop – 2025 Commercial Green Car of the Year

Dodge Charger Daytona – 2025 Performance Green Car of the Year

About the Green Car Awards

For two decades, Green Car Journal's prestigious Green Car Awards have been honoring new models that champion greater efficiency and environmental achievement while delivering the features, functionality, and value desired by new car buyers.

