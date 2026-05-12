vWise Marks 20 Years of Helping Recordkeepers, Carriers, and Advisors Drive Benefits Engagement and Adoption

From behavioral psychology and video-based enrollment to today's AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform, two decades of innovation rooted in one mission: helping people say yes to their benefits.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vWise, Inc. has spent 20 years focused on one goal: closing the gap between the benefits employees have access to and the benefits they actually use. What started with 401(k)s and workplace retirement plans has expanded into all workplace benefits, from health and life insurance to disability and voluntary products. This year the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of partnership with the recordkeepers, multi-product carriers, and benefits advisors who share that mission.

When vWise was founded in 2006, the benefits industry had an engagement problem. Employees received thick paper workbooks, sat through hour-long seminars, and walked away without taking action. Twenty years later, the tools have changed, but the core challenge has not: too many employees still struggle to understand, choose, and act on the benefits available to them.

vWise launched with a belief that the problem was not that employees lacked information. It was that they lacked confidence. Drawing on behavioral psychology and research-driven engagement techniques, the company replaced generic seminars with personalized, video-based digital experiences designed to break complex decisions into manageable steps and move participants to action in the moment.

As retirement plans evolved into the primary gateway for broader financial wellness, vWise evolved with them. The platform expanded beyond enrollment into sustained engagement throughout the participant journey, helping participants increase contributions, maximize employer matches, and adopt products ranging from managed accounts and guaranteed income to IRAs and HSAs. Each new capability was built in direct response to client needs. For multi-product carriers in particular, the platform addressed a persistent and costly problem: product silos that fragment the employee experience and suppress participation across the full benefits portfolio.

Today the company's AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform incorporates conversational AI through WiseGuide, its AI assistant that delivers personalized guidance and completes transactions across the full benefits portfolio in a single, unified experience. It is the latest step in an evolution that has always been driven by the same question: what does it take to get employees to act?

"When we started, the industry believed that more information and education would lead to better decisions. We proved that personalization, simplicity, and confidence are what drive action," said David Ferrigno, CEO of vWise, Inc. "That insight has guided every stage of our evolution, from video-based enrollment to the AI-powered platform we offer today."

About vWise, Inc.

vWise empowers financial services organizations to increase adoption of complex workplace financial products by employees and retirement plan participants. The vWise Digital Experience Platform enables advisors, recordkeepers and asset managers to create compelling, personalized participant engagement experiences at scale and drive better retirement outcomes by giving plan participants the confidence to say "yes" to everything from workplace retirement plans, IRAs, health plans, insurance and wealth products. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.vWise.com. Connect to yes!

Media Contact: David Ferrigno, CEO

Phone: 949-716-1274

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE vWise, Inc.