vWise Releases New AI Video Hosts for its Participant Engagement Platform

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vWise, a leading provider of technology solutions for the retirement industry, announces a major new release featuring a pioneering use of artificial intelligence technology for workplace retirement plans. vWise has added AI generated video hosts to its participant engagement platform.

"Harnessing AI is consistent with our history of innovation at vWise and our commitment to lead with cutting-edge technology across our entire platform. It enables our clients to create participant experiences with professional hosts and still iterate quickly. With AI, employee engagement, education and enrollment into your managed account and retirement income products just took a big step forward," says CEO, David Ferrigno.

"We've been able to reduce the time to create new participant experiences and calls-to-action without sacrificing the quality and professionalism our clients have come to expect. These new capabilities streamline video production and versioning, enabling recordkeepers, advisors and asset managers to do more – much more – with fewer resources and in less time. Our new tools condense hundreds of hours of casting, production and editing into just a few dozen."

vWise's combination of technology, data and short-form video delivers personalized engagement and education in a way that current consumers demand – bite-sized content and videos that are easy to consume – greatly increasing conversion rates.

About vWise

vWise empowers financial services organizations to increase adoption of complex financial products by retirement plan participants. The vWise Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables advisors, recordkeepers and asset managers to create compelling, personalized participant engagement experiences at scale and drive better retirement outcomes by giving plan participants the confidence to say "yes" to everything from joining a plan, saving more, investing confidently and adopting a wide range of financial products and services. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit vWise at www.vWise.com. Connect to yes!

