vWise Unveils New Brand Identity to Showcase Expanded Technology

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vWise, a leading provider of technology solutions for the retirement industry, announces a new brand identity to align with the recent expansion of its platform. The new brand identity reflects the evolution of the platform and the company's mission to empower financial services organizations to leverage technology and hyper-personalization to drive adoption of financial products, increase employee engagement and improve investor outcomes.

vWise's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) elegantly combines the latest technology, UX/UI design, data transformation capabilities and marketing automation to enable financial product manufacturers to personalize customer engagement at scale. The DXP delivers targeted, hyper-personalized user experiences that help investors say "yes" to products available both inside and outside of their workplace retirement plan, such as professionally managed accounts, IRA and 401(k) rollovers, lifetime income products and catch-up contributions.

To reflect this next evolution of vWise's technology and mission, the company launched a new logo, tagline, brand identity and website. "Connect to yes," represents the success financial service providers attain when using the vWise DXP to complement their investor engagement, education and adoption programs.

"Our brand refresh represents the significant transformation of our platform and the new capabilities we now offer. After examining the success our clients had with our workplace retirement plan solutions, we found we were in a unique position to also contribute to their success across a wide range of financial product lines – 529s, HSAs, 401(k) roll-ins, voluntary and force-out IRAs, financial wellness –that help investors throughout their entire financial journey," commented David Ferrigno, Chief Executive Officer of vWise. "While there is a proliferation of great investment products designed to meet a broad range of consumer needs, driving adoption of these products at scale requires increased digitization and personalization. We've greatly expanded our technology over the last two years and are excited and proud to offer leading-edge data capabilities and solutions."

About vWise

vWise empowers financial services organizations to build trusted relationships with investors by intelligently delivering personalized experiences at scale that increase product adoption, optimize conversions, and improve customer lifetime value. Our vision is to shape the future of investor engagement by harnessing the power of data to orchestrate compelling experiences that create unprecedented value for financial services organizations and the investors they serve. The vWise Digital Experience Platform (DXP) helps investors say "yes" to everything from joining a plan and saving more to investing confidently and adopting a wide range of financial products and services. For more information, visit vWise at http://www.vWise.com. Connect to yes.

