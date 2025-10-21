VXI Wins Awards for Top Employer & Wellness Company of the Year at the 2025 Asia CEO Awards

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VXI Global Solutions proudly announces that it has been named the Grand Winner for Top Employer of the Year at the 2025 Asia CEO Awards, one of the most prestigious business recognitions in the region. In addition, VXI was also honored with a Circle of Excellence Award for Wellness Company of the Year, underscoring the company's holistic commitment to employee growth, well-being, and engagement.

The Asia CEO Awards celebrate organizations that drive leadership excellence and contribute meaningfully to nation-building. The Top Employer of the Year award recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional people and culture practices, innovation in human resources management, and measurable impact on employee satisfaction and retention across industries.

VXI emerged as the Grand Winner among an impressive group of finalists, including companies like Amazon, Hewlett-Packard, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Lexmark, and Shopee.

"Our recognition as the Top Employer of the Year in the Philippines is an extraordinary honor," said Eppie Titong, SVP of Operations, VXI Philippines. "This distinction, achieved among leading companies across multiple industries — not just within the BPO sector — reflects the strength of our Employee Value Proposition and our deep commitment to creating an environment where people can grow, belong, and make an impact. It's a true testament to the culture we've built together at VXI and a foundation that will continue to strengthen our market position in the Philippines and beyond."

VXI's Circle of Excellence recognition for Wellness Company of the Year further highlights its dedication to employee well-being. Through programs focused on mental health, physical wellness, financial literacy, and community engagement, VXI continues to raise the bar for how organizations support their people both inside and outside of work.

"This is more than an award — it's validation of our purpose-driven culture and the passion of every VXI employee who makes this company what it is today," added Titong. "Congratulations to our entire team for making this possible."

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in 43 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines.

