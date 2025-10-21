VxLabs Launches ThreatZ, an AI-Powered Automotive Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform for ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155

ThreatZ unifies fragmented tools into an AI-assisted, SDV-ready platform that keeps organizations continuously audit-ready across the lifecycle. It streamlines dynamic risk management and validation into CI/CD processes and adapts to live security events and emerging vulnerabilities observed across fleets and open-source ecosystems. An AI knowledge graph maintains a "living" view of risks and dependencies across architecture and supply chain, surfacing suggestions and risk flags while keeping the cybersecurity expert and policy manager in control of what to implement and when.

"Customers rarely have just one ECU or project—they have platform strategies and families of ECU variants," said Mostafa Elkoumy, CEO of VxLabs. "ThreatZ helps them build organizational knowledge and a reusable library of digital assets—security catalogs, test cases, and compliance artifacts - tightly tied to requirements traceability and evidence of compliance."

Delivered as a secure AWS SaaS subscription, ThreatZ offers open APIs for seamless integration with third-party development and test tools as well as with software vendors and in-house environments of OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers. (e.g. ALM, CI/CD, SBOM, MBD, Shift-Left MiL/SiL/HiL…etc.). From system and threat modeling to dynamic risk assessments and risk treatments & goals, the platform connects the validation & test coverage results back to requirements and version control of the bill-of-materials (BOM).

Availability & Call-to-Action

ThreatZ is available immediately as an AWS subscription service starting today.

ThreatZ is available immediately as an AWS subscription service starting today.





About VxLabs GmbH

VxLabs is an automotive cybersecurity and embedded software services start-up company headquartered in Regensburg, Germany, with operations in North America. Founded in 2022. Learn more at www.vxlabs.de.



