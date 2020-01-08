Vyaire Medical Enters Exclusive, Five-Year Agreement to Distribute Spirosure's Fenom Pro™ Asthma Monitor in Multiple Countries

"Offering Fenom Pro is another example of Vyaire offering healthcare providers best-in-class, easy-to-use diagnostic, management and treatment tools for respiratory conditions in any healthcare setting," said Lisa Rose, chief innovation officer. "This tool broadens our diagnostics portfolio options and increases the options clinicians have to give the best patient care available."

Fenom Pro offers the fastest test time among similar devices available in the U.S. and requires the least amount of maintenance among similar devices. The measurements obtained from Fenom Pro can assist in evaluating treatment response for certain conditions, such as asthma. Data from Fenom Pro will also integrate with Vyaire's SentrySuite™ software platform, offering healthcare providers more context and information about each patient's unique respiratory condition.

"Partnering with Vyaire will enable Spirosure to offer easy and reliable FeNO measurement to top respiratory labs in the US and Europe," said Vivek Balasubramanyam, VP of Sales and Marketing. "This is a tremendous opportunity for us, and for all asthma patients to gain access to routine FeNO monitoring as part of their care."

About FeNO

Nitric Oxide (NO) is produced in the lungs and becomes more concentrated when the lungs are inflamed due to allergic asthma. FeNO is a standardized measure of this concentration and provides a quick and non-invasive biomarker for airway inflammation. Measurement of FeNO helps assess the need for anti-inflammatory medication and supports ongoing monitoring of anti-inflammatory therapy for conditions like asthma. Routine FeNO testing can help allergists, pulmonologists and respiratory therapists determine the best treatment path, and avoid potentially unnecessary medicines.

About SPIROSURE

Spirosure Inc. was founded in 2011 in Pleasanton, California by Dr. Solomon Ssenyange and Ryan Leard. It is focused on improving quality of life for the 300 million people around the world who have asthma by offering tools that enable proactive intervention. In recent years, non-invasive measurement and monitoring of the fraction of exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) in exhaled breath has become established as the biomarker of asthma.

Learn more at spirosure.com and fenomasthma.com.

About Vyaire Medical

Headquartered near Chicago, IL., Vyaire Medical - a global company dedicated to respiratory care — enables, improves and extends lives with an unyielding focus on improving patient outcomes and increasing value for customers. The company was formed in October 2016 to serve healthcare providers with innovative devices and service solutions across the respiratory and anesthesia continua of care. Vyaire's legacy brands have a 65-year track record of pioneering and advancing respiratory diagnostics, ventilation, and anesthesia delivery & monitoring. From original brands including Bird, Bear, and JAEGER to industry leaders AirLife™, Vital Signs™, Viasys, and many others — Vyaire Medical is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists in respiratory and anesthesiology healthcare worldwide.

Learn more at www.vyaire.com.

