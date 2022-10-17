vybe urgent care Announces Its 15th Location - Radnor

Quality Healthcare and Walk-in Convenience on the Main Line

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the opening of a new center in Radnor, located at 599 Lancaster Avenue, St. Davids, PA 19087. The center is initially open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and will soon be opening for extended weekday and weekend hours.

vybe's fifteenth urgent care center is located on Lancaster Avenue in the Radnor Hotel complex, at the intersection of Radnor-Chester Road. The center will serve residents from West Conshohocken to Newtown Square and Main Line towns from Bryn Mawr to Paoli. While vybe gladly welcomes walk-ins, we also offer appointments for all urgent care services. After scheduling an appointment, patients may complete their registration online in advance to save time.

"We opened this location as a pop-up COVID testing center in 2021, and we were thrilled with the positive response from the local community," said vybe urgent care President and CEO Peter Hotz. "As a result, we've completely renovated the space into a full-service urgent care center, and we're delighted to serve the healthcare needs of this part of the Philadelphia suburbs."

Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for walk-in convenience, but vybe also offers appointments for all urgent care services. After scheduling an appointment, patients may complete their registration online in advance to save time and reduce contact while visiting. vybe was a leader during the COVID pandemic and continues to offer full COVID services, including the updated Moderna bivalent booster and diagnostic COVID testing. For those in a hurry or to meet travel requirements, vybe offers COVID molecular rapid tests and Quidel rapid antigen tests with same-day results.

"Our newest location will be offering the updated Moderna bivalent COVID booster which protects against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5," said Dr. Robert Czincila, vybe's VP and Senior Medical Director. "We encourage our patients to stay up to date with their COVID and flu shots so they can live their healthiest lives as the holidays approach."

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

The Radnor location joins vybe's urgent care centers located in Bensalem, Blue Bell, Center City, Center City East, Havertown, Northeast Philadelphia, PCOM, Port Richmond, Ridley, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Spring Garden, University City and West Philadelphia.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe encourages appointments but also offers walk-ins and even telemedicine for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and offers full urgent care services, such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe offers the Moderna vaccine & bivalent booster, and diagnostic COVID testing. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @vybecare.

