vybe urgent care Expands in Montgomery County with Acquisition of Liberty Urgent Care Centers

Growth-oriented refinancing with Live Oak Bank supports expansion to 18 centers and growth of occupational medicine capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading urgent care provider in the greater Philadelphia market, announces the acquisition of Liberty Urgent Care's centers in Horsham and Hatfield, PA, growing vybe's network from 16 to 18 centers. Liberty's Horsham center, located at 401 Horsham Road, opened in 2016 and the Hatfield center is located at 500 Forty Foot Road and opened in 2021. Both centers will be rebranded as vybe urgent care locations, and patients can expect the same high levels of care and service.

For over ten years, we've been dedicated to helping patients and delivering both great care and great service. vybe urgent care offers urgent care services in Hatfield, PA and urgent care services in Horsham, PA. We're pleased to expand occupational medicine and workers' compensation treatment options throughout the region.

This expansion was supported by a recent growth-oriented debt financing that vybe completed with Live Oak Bank. The company will use this financing to pursue additional acquisitions and new center development as it furthers its mission of enhancing access to care for all.

"We appreciate the confidence shown in us by Live Oak Bank as they support our continued growth," said vybe urgent care President and CEO Peter Hotz. "We're excited to welcome the dedicated team and loyal patients of Liberty Urgent Care to vybe as we expand our presence in Montgomery County. We're especially enthusiastic to have Dr. Soiferman join us and further our capabilities to work with employers.

This combination also strengthens vybe's occupational medicine and workers' compensation treatment capabilities across the region. Erik Soiferman, D.O., founder and President of Liberty Urgent Care, will join vybe as Vice President of Occupational Medicine Services. "I'm eager to expand our occupational medicine and workers' compensation treatment capabilities throughout the region", said Dr. Soiferman. "The existing network of 16 vybe centers will allow us to better serve businesses and local government authorities and help them maintain healthy and productive workplaces."

Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for walk-in convenience, and the company also offers appointments for all services, including advance online registration for a more efficient visit. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

vybe's urgent care centers are located in Bensalem, Blue Bell, Brookhaven, Center City, Center City East, Hatfield, Havertown, Horsham, Northeast Philadelphia, PCOM/City Ave., Port Richmond, Radnor, Ridley, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Spring Garden, University City and West Philadelphia.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading urgent care provider delivering care to patients of all ages in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe welcomes walk-ins but also encourages appointments to help minimize wait time. vybe accepts major insurance and Medicaid plans and offers full urgent care services , such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter) using @vybecare.

About Liberty Urgent Care

Liberty Urgent Care is a leading provider of urgent care and occupational health services in Montgomery County, with two convenient locations in Horsham and Hatfield. Founded by Erik Soiferman, D.O., in 2016, Liberty is highly rated by patients, reflecting the team's commitment to quality care and patient satisfaction. Liberty Urgent Care has received significant recognition for its excellence and workplace environment. They were named one of the "Best Places to Work 2024" and were honored as "Leaders in Healthcare 2021" by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

MEDIA CONTACT

vybe urgent care

Brian Gould

215-999-6060

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SOURCE vybe urgent care