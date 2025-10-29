Vyne Appoints Sajid Khan as President, Vyne Intelligent Exchange

Former Change Healthcare Executive to Lead AI-Powered, Real-Time Dental and Healthcare Connectivity Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne®, a leader in healthcare information exchange and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced the appointment of Sajid Khan as President, Vyne Intelligent Exchange.

Khan brings more than 30 years of leadership experience driving innovation in payer and provider connectivity, data exchange, and revenue cycle transformation. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Dental Network Services at Change Healthcare, where he led strategy, operations, and product innovation for one of the industry's largest dental clearinghouse and payer connectivity networks. Under his leadership, the organization achieved double-digit growth and launched pioneering solutions in dental RCM, AI image analysis, and real-time eligibility and claims management.

At Vyne, Khan will oversee the continued expansion of Vyne Intelligent Exchange, an integrated suite of clearinghouse and payer services designed to enable real-time claim adjudication, AI-enhanced claim review, and secure interoperability across payers, providers, and patients. The initiative builds on Vyne's mission to deliver a unified, intelligent exchange that simplifies how healthcare organizations share data and drive administrative and clinical efficiency.

"Sajid Khan's experience leading transformative payer and provider connectivity initiatives makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Steve Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Vyne. "His expertise and product vision will accelerate our strategy to bring real-time, intelligent exchange to the forefront of dental healthcare connectivity."

Khan's career includes leadership roles at Change Healthcare, Emdeon, WebMD, and Morgan Stanley, where he guided operational transformations, launched AI-based innovations, and led multiple successful M&A integrations.

"Vyne's platform and vision align perfectly with where the industry is headed, and that is toward intelligent, connected systems that eliminate friction and deliver clarity," said Khan. "I'm thrilled to join the team to help build the next-generation exchange that improves efficiency, accuracy, and outcomes for providers, payers, and patients alike."

To ensure synergy across Vyne's ecosystem, Khan will partner closely with James Grover, President, Dental Provider Market, and other leadership members to advance unified innovation and engagement across both payer and provider markets.

"Sajid's leadership brings a powerful complement to our provider strategy," said Grover. "Together, we'll align our payer and provider initiatives to create a truly connected dental experience, one that accelerates claim accuracy, improves patient outcomes, and delivers a better experience across the entire ecosystem."

About Vyne

Vyne® provides end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management for more than 800 hospitals and health systems, 75,000 dental offices, and more than 800 plans and payers across the United States. Uniquely positioned to serve multiple key stakeholders within healthcare, Vyne has made Inc. 5000's annual list of the nation's most prestigious and fastest-growing private companies for over 16 years. Under Steve Roberts, Vyne continues leveraging synergies across its two health tech businesses, Vyne Medical and Vyne Dental, to accelerate growth and facilitate relationships between providers, payers, and patients across the full healthcare spectrum.

