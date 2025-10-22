Vyne Dental Expands Commitment to Interoperability with Denticon Integration Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Dental®, a leading innovator in revenue cycle management (RCM) for dental practices and dental service organizations (DSOs), today announced that it has joined the Planet DDS API program — marking a new milestone in its mission to bring next-generation innovation and interoperability to dental revenue management.

Through this partnership, Vyne Dental will make its Vyne Trellis® solution available to practices using data via the API from Denticon, Planet DDS's industry-leading cloud practice management system. "At Vyne Dental, innovation isn't an initiative — it's our foundation," said James Grover, President of Vyne Dental. "Our goal is to simplify the complex."

Vyne Dental's success is driven by innovation, with interoperability serving as its foundation. By integrating with Denticon, Vyne Dental reinforces its commitment to an open, connected approach to data exchange. This empowers providers with the freedom to choose their preferred systems, without compromising speed, security, or control.

"When technology works together, the industry moves forward," Grover said. "Our integrations are built to ensure data flows safely between platforms so payers can make faster, more accurate decisions and providers can maintain a clear financial picture." Vyne Dental continues to advocate for openness over restriction — believing that secure, standards-based collaboration is the key to sustained innovation and better patient outcomes.

"We're aligned with Vyne Dental on a simple but powerful belief: openness drives innovation," said Eric Giesecke, Chief Executive Officer at Planet DDS. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building technology that gives DSOs and practices the freedom to grow without barriers."

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental, a division of Vyne®, is the trusted partner for dental practices and payers seeking to modernize the revenue cycle. Its flagship platform, Vyne Trellis, powers the secure exchange of millions of dental claims, attachments, and clinical documents each month—accelerating reimbursement, improving data integrity, and driving transparency across the ecosystem. Through its commitment to innovation, interoperability, and security, Vyne Dental is redefining what's possible in connected care. Vyne Dental has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for 15 years. The company continues to lead a paradigm shift in the dental industry toward real-time claims and payment resolution, helping improve financial performance for providers and payers while fostering patient satisfaction and loyalty.

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. As a partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups, Planet DDS delivers a cloud-based AI platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations. Powered by DentalOS™ with AI, its open platform includes Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging. Trusted by leading DSOs and emerging dental groups nationwide, Planet DDS enables 13,000+ practices and 118,000 users to move beyond outdated legacy software with seamless integrations, optimized workflows, and scalable technology built for growth.

