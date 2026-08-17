Vyne Dental® and Zelis® Partner to Modernize Insurance Payments for Dental Practices

Partnership will simplify how more than one-third of U.S. dental practices receive, reconcile and understand insurance payments.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Dental, a leading provider of dental revenue technologies and electronic health information exchange solutions, and Zelis, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, today announced a partnership designed to help dental practices move away from paper checks while simplifying workflows and reducing friction across the payment experience. Together, Vyne Dental and Zelis will provide dental practices with faster digital payments, a simpler reconciliation process, built-in visibility into claim performance, and greater clarity and control in managing revenue cycles.

Vyne Dental + Zellis

Through the partnership, Vyne Dental providers are able to gain access to ZAPP Edge℠, which delivers electronic payments and embedded payment data and performance insights from 550+ insurance payers in a single, secure portal. Dental teams will also be able to quickly receive and reconcile payments, access more detailed claims insights and reporting, and better manage revenue workflows – helping to optimize revenue cycles and gain a clearer view of what's driving financial performance.

"Dental practices have lived with paper checks and disconnected payment data for too long," said Steve Roberts, CEO of Vyne Dental. "Paper is slow, it's manual, and it leaves office teams chasing money instead of collecting it. The partnership with Zelis changes that. We're giving practices a direct, electronic path to get paid faster, along with the visibility to understand and account for payment trends. With this partnership, our customers chase less and collect more of every dollar they bill."

"Modernizing the healthcare financial experience means more than digitizing paper checks. It means eliminating fragmented electronic connections that lead to delays in getting the data providers need," said Yusuf Qasim, President of Payments Optimization at Zelis. "By connecting ZAPP Edge with Vyne Trellis, Vyne Dental's revenue cycle management platform, we can bring payments, data and insights together in a connected experience that helps dental practices simplify reconciliation, understand payment activity and make more informed financial decisions."

For participating Vyne Dental customers, electronic payments can reduce the need to receive, process, and deposit paper checks, while ZAPP Edge provides a more connected experience with built-in payment and denials insights to support simpler reconciliation and more informed revenue decisions. Connecting those payments with associated remittance and claims-payment information can help practices manage reconciliation through a more streamlined workflow.

Initial enrollment for practices affiliated with participating payers is expected to begin in the coming months, with broader availability planned for late 2026. Vyne Dental and Zelis will share additional enrollment and implementation details as they become available.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental delivers end-to-end revenue acceleration across payers, providers, and patients through connectivity, revenue cycle automation, claims management, and data exchange. With solutions like Vyne Trellis, Vyne Dental is helping reshape the dental profession's financial infrastructure—unlocking faster payments, fewer errors, and better experiences. For more information, visit vynedental.com.

About Zelis

Zelis is modernizing the healthcare financial experience across payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. We serve more than 725 payers, including the top 5 national health plans, regional health plans, TPAs and millions of healthcare providers and consumers across our platform of solutions. Zelis sees across the system to identify, optimize, and solve problems holistically with technology built by healthcare experts – driving real, measurable results for clients. Learn more at Zelis.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.

Media Contacts Vyne Dental:

Ashton Pena Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(770) 268-2739

Zelis:

Carolyn Edwards Director

Public Relations

[email protected]

(321) 795-1952

SOURCE Vyne Dental