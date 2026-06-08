Carestream Dental and Vyne Dental Expand Collaboration to Support Practice Workflows with Simplified Claims, Attachments, and Eligibility

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Dental®, a leading provider of dental revenue technologies and electronic health information exchange solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Carestream Dental, a global leader in dental practice management software and digital imaging solutions. Under the agreement, Carestream Dental practices will have expanded access to additional solutions including real-time eligibility verification, revenue cycle management tools, and clearinghouse services like claims connectivity — helping reduce manual work and improve practice efficiency. Carestream Dental's existing exclusive relationship with Vyne Dental for attachment workflows will continue under the agreement.

Vyne Dental

Through the partnership, Carestream Dental practices will gain access to Vyne ClearCoverage®, enabling real-time eligibility and benefits verification directly within their existing workflows. By surfacing accurate coverage information at the point of care, practices can reduce claim rejections, increase collection rates, and eliminate time-consuming manual eligibility checks.

"Our customers benefit when their day-to-day workflows are simple and connected," said Ajit Viswanathan, President, Sensei Cloud at Carestream Dental. "This collaboration with Vyne Dental is one of several ways we're investing in tools and services that make practice operations easier for our users, with several of these capabilities delivered through Sensei Cloud Apps to bring modern cloud functionality directly into the everyday workflow."

"We're pleased to continue working with Carestream Dental to support their customers with clearinghouse, eligibility, and revenue cycle solutions that fit naturally into their existing workflows," said Sajid Khan, Chief Business Officer and President of Intelligent Exchange at Vyne Dental. "By combining our advanced clearinghouse and revenue cycle management capabilities with Carestream Dental's industry-leading practice management systems, we are delivering a more connected, efficient, and intelligent experience for providers. As a result, the partnership adds additional volume to Vyne's national payer network and strengthens connectivity options for payers serving Carestream Dental's provider base."

Together, Vyne Dental and Carestream Dental are enabling dental practices to operate faster, accelerate reimbursement, and spend less time on administrative work.

About Carestream Dental

Carestream Dental is committed to creating dental software, imaging systems, and CAD/CAM solutions that empower dental professionals to provide exceptional patient care. Trusted by practices worldwide, Carestream Dental's portfolio includes Sensei Cloud and CS Imaging software, as well as advanced imaging hardware and digital workflow solutions. For more information, visit carestreamdental.com.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental, a division of Vyne®, delivers end-to-end revenue acceleration across payers, providers, and patients through vendor-neutral connectivity, revenue cycle automation, claims adjudication, and data exchange. With solutions like Vyne Trellis® and Vyne ArborTM, Vyne Dental is helping reshape the dental industry's financial infrastructure—unlocking faster payments, fewer errors, and better experiences. For more information, visit vynedental.com.

Media Contacts

Vyne Dental:

Ashton Pena

Director of Marketing, Vyne Dental

[email protected]

(770) 268-2739

Carestream Dental:

Linda Fiorito

Sr. Marketing Manager, Carestream Dental/Sensei

[email protected]

(470) 381-4621

SOURCE Vyne Dental