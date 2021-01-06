Vyopta Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Designation

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the Collaboration Intelligence company, today announced it has been awarded the "In Process" designation from the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), and is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace website. The FedRAMP program provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services and enables government agencies to move from legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.

Vyopta's U.S. federal government customers include the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Federal Reserve System, U.S. Senate and U.S. Courts. The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), is also a customer and is sponsoring Vyopta in the FedRAMP certification process.

Organizations with multiple UC solutions rely on Vyopta as the single pane of glass that significantly improves supporting hybrid work (remote and in office), distance learning and telehealth use cases. Vyopta integrates and collects data from Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom (includes Zoom webinars), Google Meet, Cisco UCM, Cisco Meeting Server, Pexip, gateways for voice and video, and IoT collaboration devices.

"Vyopta's purpose-built Collaboration Intelligence platform quickly and easily integrates with UC solutions and IoT devices and with IT Service Management systems like ServiceNow," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta's Vice President of Product Management. "We're empowering U.S. agencies to future-proof their ongoing investments and rollouts of UC and collaboration technology to improve team collaboration."

"More than ever, agency IT or MSP teams need video and UC troubleshooting tools that are easy to use by UC experts as well as front line IT support groups," said Cody Bell, Director of Federal Accounts at Vyopta. "With a FedRAMP certified Vyopta solution, agencies could begin collecting and analyzing their data within an hour of signing up."

