Vyopta and Barco Overture Offer Integrated Room and Video Collaboration Monitoring Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in UC monitoring and analytics, and Barco Overture , a leader in AV-monitoring and control, have partnered to provide the most comprehensive room and video collaboration monitoring solution. This integration empowers AV and IT teams to proactively manage and resolve issues in a single pane of glass by combining Overture, Barco's Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) with Vyopta CPM's Unified Communication & Collaboration (UC&C) monitoring.

"We are excited that both customers and MSPs can now leverage Vyopta's collaboration monitoring solutions within the Overture platform, further streamlining and simplifying the management of large and complex AV and collaboration environments," said Marc Haimsohn, Vyopta's Senior Director of Business Development.

Barco Overture RMM delivers a multi-location dashboard view to enable remote AV personnel to monitor the state of all their meeting spaces and AV devices in real time. Alarms with detailed logs allow technicians to quickly act on non-working devices and keep the meetings in perfectly functional state without physical interventions. Overture Insight Analytics gives access to historical trends and analysis to help decision makers better understand usage to optimize their investment and to detect systematic issues and plan maintenance.

"The next natural step for Overture RMM is to include visibility over the collaboration experience and the enterprise audio and video calls," said David Fitzgerald, Barco's VP Global Alliances. "By teaming with Alliance partners like Vyopta we can add more robust features rapidly which will enhance that customer experience."

Overture with the Vyopta integration allows AV and IT administrators to go beyond physical device connection status to tap into calls, virtual meeting records, and quality. The UCC data from Vyopta CPM is integrated into the Overture RMM dashboard, showing equipment parameters and communication quality details inside the same environment. This provides a 360° visibility on meeting activities, across all geographical locations.

Customers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) get single access to an AV/UC monitoring solution, can combine alarms on both UC and room issues, and get combined reports. Additionally, MSPs get the ability to have certain control over roadmaps and to minimize the time to service, can address a broader set of customer applications, have the possibility for bundle subscription and a competitive advantage during RFPs. Additionally, partners can address a broader set of customer applications and bundle subscriptions for competitive advantage over other offers.

Vyopta is a leading provider of collaboration performance management and meeting room insights solutions. With coverage that spans video, voice, and messaging from Cisco, Microsoft, Google, Poly, Pexip, Zoom, BlueJeans by Verizon, and more, Vyopta helps companies improve quality of experience, accelerate workplace transformation and optimize investments across UC and conference rooms. Vyopta monitors and analyzes over 10 billion meeting minutes annually across the largest enterprises in the world, including Workday, AstraZeneca, Stanford University, Shared Services Canada and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

