Vyopta Announces Space Insights Support for Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Cisco Webex Room Series

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announced that it has added support for Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms to its Space Insights (formerly Workspace Insights) product. With Space Insights, IT and facilities/real estate teams can track collaboration technology, room utilization and activity, reduce inefficient room usage, optimize real estate, and technology spend.

Aside from staffing costs, real estate costs are typically an organization's biggest predictable expense. According to a recent survey , 9 in 10 companies will require employees to return to the office this year and 66% currently require employees to work from the office in some capacity.

"While people are now truly returning to the office in some capacity, it's not going to be like it was pre-pandemic," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "There's a renewed interest from our customers to understand how work spaces are being used to collaborate among people in the office and elsewhere - at home, coffee shop, or hotel room."

Vyopta's Space Insights helps organizations:

Track Room Utilization

Know how often rooms are being scheduled, attended, and how they're being used (or not)

View meeting attendance statistics and trends

Track around-the-clock room activity

Customize views by location, business function/department, seating capacity, and key technology available, and more

Reduce Inefficient Room Usage

Discover who's behind missed and inefficient meetings, taking action to prevent costly repetition

Detect "ghost/zombie" missed meetings

Compare room capacity vs. occupancy

Optimize Real Estate and Tech Investments

Better manage existing deployments, repurpose existing resources, and plan for new build-outs.

Identify underutilized resources

Understand technology usage

Track room usage outside of calls

Space Insights can help IT and facility managers understand how often spaces are used overall, how often they are used without being booked in advance, how often a booked room goes unused, how often it was used by the number of people it was designed for, etc. This data can reduce real estate costs, improve room technology ROI and make data driven decisions.

