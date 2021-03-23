Vyopta Announces Support for RingCentral

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the Collaboration Intelligence company, today announced it has added support for RingCentral Office Phone , a Gartner UCaaS Magic Quadrant Leader. Vyopta offers an intuitive, unified approach to monitoring and analytics across collaboration services, including RingCentral's voice calling experience. Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) platform helps accelerate rollouts of new technologies, simplifies troubleshooting and reporting, and improves user experience.

"RingCentral usage has grown during the pandemic as organizations looked to UCaaS solutions for their collaboration needs," said Jonathan Sass, Vice President of Product for Vyopta. "We will continue to expand the breadth and depth of our coverage to help organizations ensure an exceptional collaboration experience for end users while optimizing collaboration and business outcomes."

Vyopta's support for RingCentral provides:

Real-time data for RingCentral Office Phone call legs alongside other call and meeting platforms

Automated proactive alerting on concurrent call usage, dial-outs (emergency, toll-free and international numbers), and disconnect issues

Visibility into isolated incidents and systemic issues for quicker troubleshooting

Actionable insights that track audio usage across hard and soft phones as well as utilization by user (most active and inactive, by department or location, and more)

Companies interested in Vyopta's support for RingCentral Office Phone can learn more here: https://www.vyopta.com/product/what-we-cover/ringcentral .

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

