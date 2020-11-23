Vyopta Argentina Named Ecosystem Partner of the Year for LATAM at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leading provider of Collaboration Intelligence, today announced that it is the recipient of a Cisco® Partner Summit Digital Americas LATAM Theater/Area Award for Ecosystem Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

"Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive the digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers," said John Moses, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. "It is an honor to recognize Vyopta with a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Americas LATAM Theater/Area award as an Ecosystem Partner of the Year, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments in the region."

"As a longtime Cisco partner, we're thrilled to receive this award," said Laurin Hornsby, Global Account Manager at Vyopta. "We believe this recognition is the result of the strength of the relationship we've built with Cisco over the years and the outstanding UC management and monitoring results our joint customers experience as a result."

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Americas LATAM Theater/Area awards reflect the top performing partners within the region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives.

For more information on Vyopta's partnership with Cisco, click here , and to learn more about the Vyopta Partner Program, click here or request a demo .

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 10 billion meeting minutes a year.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.



