Vyopta Continues to Focus on Best-In-Class User Experience with New Functionality

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the Collaboration Intelligence Company, today announced new search functionality for the Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) suite. The new features provide a simpler user interface to allow IT and MSP help desk teams to quickly and independently detect, investigate, and remediate issues.

With the growth of unified communications and video collaboration to support remote and hybrid work in the past 18 months, IT teams are working harder than ever to deliver the best digital experience by making sure the technology (UC, network, devices) perform as planned and to proactively fix issues. They need easy-to-use tools that simplify detecting, troubleshooting and resolving issues.

"This is part of our commitment to continually improve IT and MSP users' capabilities to deliver the best digital experience consistently to users of UC and collaboration technology," said Craig Miller, Vyopta's UX Product Manager. "Both the saved search and search history functions were designed to help companies resolve support tickets much faster and to standardize best practices across team members."

The new features allow customers to:

View a recent history of searches they have performed within their CPM Monitoring and Analytics datasets, even if they haven't been saved (Search History)

Bookmark and name commonly used searches

Access a library of their saved searches to get to data faster and easier (Saved Search)

Vyopta also added the ability to clone and reuse panels (KPI, Trend, Dataset) to increase productivity in management, maintenance and support. UC and Vyopta administrators can now move any panel and relocate it to one of their other existing dashboards. And, they can select any of their users' panels and copy it for use by another user in his/her dashboard. In addition, they can create an alert directly from their Key Performance Indicators or Trends panels, saving them time by not having to remember how the panel was created and easily setting an alert within the monitor section.

Another recent update includes support of more advanced filtering in CPM Monitoring and Analytics. This allows customers to use logical operators in the filters they create, providing the option to use multiple filter groups in a single pane of results.

"Our enterprise customers and managed service providers (MSPs) who work with large data volumes and multiple organizations will be much more productive immediately," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO and co-founder of Vyopta. "We pay close attention to customer feedback to ensure that Vyopta is best-in-class in helping to simplify their jobs and reach their goals."

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

