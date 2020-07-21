Vyopta Launches Support for Microsoft Teams

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) monitoring and analytics, today announced comprehensive support for Microsoft's cloud-based UC products including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Teams Rooms, Surface Hub, and Skype for Business Online.

Vyopta is among the first to market in providing monitoring and analytics for Microsoft Teams, having participated in Microsoft's exclusive Call Data API Technology Adoption Program (TAP). This capability accelerates Microsoft Teams rollouts, simplifies troubleshooting and reporting, and improves quality of service across the Microsoft-based voice and video calling experience.

"Microsoft Teams usage has surged exponentially as many organizations embraced remote work and many video-based services such as telehealth, distance learning and remote financial services," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "Vyopta is uniquely positioned to help large enterprises with mixed-vendor UC environments ensure a positive end user experience while optimizing collaboration, communication and business outcomes."

The Microsoft support within Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) platform now includes:

Single-pane-of-glass approach for troubleshooting end-to-end call experience for Microsoft Teams along with endpoints devices, interop platforms, session border controllers (SBCs), and more

Seamless visibility across technologies from vendors including Zoom, Cisco, Poly, Pexip, BlueJeans by Verizon, and Microsoft Skype for Business, in order to successfully manage migrations to Microsoft Teams as well as mixed deployments

Advanced quality, network and device metrics, insights on participant join methods, home networks and peripherals used, and Call Detail Records (CDRs) to troubleshoot and diagnose systemic and user-specific issues

Sophisticated usage and adoption analytics for stakeholder reporting, capacity planning, ROI optimization, and improving user experience

In the coming months, Vyopta will continue investing in additional monitoring capabilities including more sophisticated proactive alerting for Microsoft Teams as well as extended coverage for more session border controllers (SBC) and cloud video interop (CVI) platforms commonly used with Microsoft Teams.

Learn more at www.vyopta.com/product/what-we-cover/microsoft .

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta is a leading provider of collaboration performance management and meeting room insights solutions. With coverage that spans video, voice, and messaging from Cisco, Microsoft, Poly, Pexip, Zoom, BlueJeans by Verizon, and more, Vyopta helps companies improve quality of experience, accelerate workplace transformation and optimize investments across UC and conference rooms. Vyopta monitors and analyzes over 10 billion meeting minutes annually across the largest enterprises in the world, including Workday, AstraZeneca, Stanford University, Shared Services Canada and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

SOURCE Vyopta Inc

Related Links

http://www.vyopta.com

