Vyopta Receives 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for Exceptional Innovation

This is the second year in a row that TMC has honored Vyopta with this award

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, announced today that TMC has named Vyopta a 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

Vyopta primarily serves the Fortune 500, Global 2000, and large government agencies by providing actionable insights to simplify troubleshooting, optimize spaces and technology, and improve employee and customer experience.

"As organizations migrate to new UC&C solutions or optimize their existing UC&C, while also re-thinking their office space, Vyopta's market-leading platform enables them to make faster and more accurate decisions to best support hybrid work for their employees, improving the overall Digital Employee Experience (DEX)," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO and co-founder of Vyopta.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Vyopta as a 2024 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Vyopta in their groundbreaking work."

Winners of the 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award were announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

Related:

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta. For more information: https://www.vyopta.com/.

SOURCE Vyopta Inc