Vyopta Unveils Advanced Intelligent Monitoring Engine

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leading provider of Collaboration Intelligence, today announced the release of its Intelligent Monitoring Engine. This new solution is part of Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) suite, and offers industry-leading proactive monitoring that is purpose-built for collaboration. It features smart alerts that empower IT and collaboration engineers to quickly detect and solve problems.

"Since the pandemic, usage of collaboration technology as a service skyrocketed, but headcount to support it has remained flat," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta's VP of Product Management. "Our goal in creating the Intelligent Monitoring Engine was to enable customers to make data driven decisions, and to intelligently notify them on the issues that matter without increasing alert noise. We've received great feedback from the customers who've started leveraging it, including several global Fortune 500 enterprises."

Vyopta's Intelligent Monitoring Engine ensures collaboration service delivery by solving common use cases. This includes:

Proactively identifying degraded experiences of users in key roles

Isolating root-causes affecting calls and meetings tied to UCaaS, corporate infrastructure or off site worker setups

Determining when home network or personal peripherals are potential culprits for remote participant issues

Automating identification of anomalies and disconnect reasons

Extending troubleshooting beyond UC specialists to generalist IT, Help Desk, and Support teams

All of this functionality is delivered in a single pane that includes UC, video, and voice vendors as well as cloud and on-premises deployments. Features include:

Live views of alert statuses and configurations

Ability to set critical informational thresholds and triggers

Advanced event logic to create actionable alerts

Over 60 metrics, 350 filters, and limitless combinations for effective alerting

Integration into existing operations workflow by sending alerts to IT Service Management, ticketing systems, and messaging platforms

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

